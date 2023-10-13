Friday, 13 October 2023

Brightening spaces through winter

    Rhododendron vireya. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN
    Of all the different sections of the Rhododendron genus, it’s easy to think of them as being a winter, frost-hardy plant from the hills of East Asia and the Himalayan region. But there is a special rhododendron section which suppresses this thinking, the Vireya section.

    The Vireya section is one of the only sections that requires a warm tropical environment to survive; this is due to lack of frost tolerance. It is native to the mountainous highlands of Malaysia through to New Guinea.

    One example of a rhododendron from this section that can be seen at Dunedin Botanic Garden, in the east wing corner of the winter garden glasshouse. It is a cultivar named Rhododendron ‘Tropic Glow', coming from the cross of parent plants R. laetum and R. zoelleri.

    This cultivar produces trusses of vibrant, bright orange, funnel-shaped flowers on the current year’s growth. It has the useful characteristic of having a sporadic six-month flowering period, which allows it to flower from midwinter and into spring. These flowers brighten indoor spaces throughout the cold winter months, bringing a sunrise aspect into a dull area.

    Vireya rhododendrons are threatened in the wild by habitat modification.

    So, think about planting one indoors to brighten a space.

    Garden Life is produced by the Dunedin Botanic Garden.

