Brightening spaces through winter

The Vireya section is one of the only sections that requires a warm tropical environment to survive; this is due to lack of frost tolerance. It is native to the mountainous highlands of Malaysia through to New Guinea.
One example of a rhododendron from this section that can be seen at Dunedin Botanic Garden, in the east wing corner of the winter garden glasshouse. It is a cultivar named Rhododendron ‘Tropic Glow', coming from the cross of parent plants R. laetum and R. zoelleri.
This cultivar produces trusses of vibrant, bright orange, funnel-shaped flowers on the current year’s growth. It has the useful characteristic of having a sporadic six-month flowering period, which allows it to flower from midwinter and into spring. These flowers brighten indoor spaces throughout the cold winter months, bringing a sunrise aspect into a dull area.
Vireya rhododendrons are threatened in the wild by habitat modification.
So, think about planting one indoors to brighten a space.
Garden Life is produced by the Dunedin Botanic Garden.
For further information, contact Scott McMillan.