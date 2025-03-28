Downsizing no barrier for keen gardeners

Rowena and Bob McSkimming love their flower and vege garden at their Chatsford home. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

The garden is smallish — we have not got a lot of space and the soil was not very good when we moved in three years ago, but we are slowly developing a cottage garden, with a mixture of a lot of plants at the front, and generous vege garden down the side and back of the house.

It is coming along slowly and hopefully next year it will look a lot better.

2. First memory of gardening that got you hooked?

Rowena: I have always enjoyed gardening — must take after my Dad. He was a good gardener and had a huge garden. Growing up, mum never bought any vegetables or fruit, as this was all grown by Dad and shared around the neighbourhood. Mum’s flower garden wasn’t too bad either, so with them both keen gardeners I was hooked at a young age.

Bob: I had never had any experience of gardening until we we built our first home in 1963, and then three children came along and I had no choice — firstly we had to clear gorse off the section when we built our house and then we grew vegetables to feed our hungry young family. It was growing the vegetables that got me hooked.

3. What’s your favourite part / area of your garden, and why?

Rowena: I don’t really have a favourite part of garden as it is not particularly large — I think I like all of it.

Rowena and Bob McSkimming's vege garden.

Bob: I enjoy the vege garden. This year I have grown courgettes, potatoes, pumpkins, peas, runner beans, corn, cauliflower, lettuce, cabbage, celery, strawberries, leeks and kitchen herbs.

In our conservatory we have also grown tomatoes and have bottled 11 large jars so far this summer.

I also enjoy the swan plants I snuck into Row’s garden — I watch the progress of the caterpillars and the movements of the cocoons until they turn into monarch butterflies.

4. What would you describe as its biggest challenge and why?

The soil. It was very cloggy, but with manure etc it is slowly coming right. Free manure from the stall in Factory Rd, mixed with sawdust, has been a godsend. That, and deciding where to fit everything within a smaller environment.

5. What’s your favourite gardening aid that you couldn’t do without and why?

Rowena: My hand fork. It’s easy to use and can get into every nook and cranny in my garden.

Bob: My shovel and hoe for digging veges.

6. If climate wasn’t an issue what plant would you love to grow and why?

Rowena and Bob McSkimming's flower garden.

Rowena: I really don’t know — I love roses, but my garden gets quite a bit of wind. But I have planted two ‘‘Peace’’ roses and they are coming along nicely — but it is early days so far.

Bob: Peppers — but they’re probably more restricted by space than climate.