'Love you Dunners': TV star reluctantly selling Dunedin home

Actress Rebecca Gibney and husband Richard Bell have owned the Brighton home since 2017. Photo / Supplied

Award-winning Kiwi actress Rebecca Gibney, best known for her roles in Packed to the Rafters and The Flying Doctors, is selling her rural Dunedin home overlooking the ocean to move closer to her son.

The Kiwi-born actress, who previously spent decades living in Australia, posted on Instagram that she and her producer husband Richard Bell were “reluctantly” selling their beautiful countryside home in Brighton to head north.

“Been a bit quiet on here as there have been major changes happening for us. We have decided to reluctantly leave our beautiful beachside home and head north – to stalk our son. Actually for a variety of reasons but stalking Zac sounds better!,” the post said.

She thanked Dunedin for being her “haven”, adding she would miss it and its beautiful people.

“On to new adventures. Love you Dunners.”

Gibney and Bell purchased the five-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Brighton in 2017.

Gibney in her hit show Packed to the Rafters with co-star Erik Thomson. Photo / Supplied

The property, designed by renowned South Island architect firm McCoy Wixon, is located on 12.5 hectares of land including 17 paddocks and a blue gum plantation.

The listing by Bayleys agents Kylie Cashmore and Anita Greene described the property as “relaxed luxury” with “immersive ocean views and “countryside allure”.

The “opulent” main house has three double bedrooms and two bathrooms, while the “luxurious” guest retreat has a further two bedrooms, kitchenette and bathroom.

Some of the standout features include a kitchen with high-quality appliances and a walk-in pantry, a schist fireplace in the sunken lounge, underfloor heating and a Stoked outdoor bathtub.

The couple recently added a triple garage to the expansive property, which is just minutes from Brighton and about a 30-minute drive to Dunedin’s CBD.

“A versatile property exuding rustic grandeur and indulgence; a city-escape, a rare find, call today to secure this premium opportunity,” the listing added.

The schist fireplace matches the home's exterior. Photo / Supplied

Gibney’s acting career started off in Australia when she was 18 and she lived there for 33 years.

She previously told media Zac had fallen in love with the outdoor lifestyle and skiing while his parents had been working on their hit show Wanted in Queenstown and hadn’t wanted to leave.

They instead relocated from Australia to Dunedin that year. When son Zac moved to Wellington in 2022 to study acting at Toi Whakaari New Zealand Drama School, she was reported as saying she had considered moving closer to him, but decided against it at the time.

During her time in the South Island, she has been the executive producer and star of comedy-drama television series Under the Vines, which is filmed in Central Otago. Filming for the third season wrapped up at the end of last year and is expected to air later this year.

Gibney began her acting career in Australia when she was 18 years old and became a household name on both sides of the ditch in the mid-1980s for her role as mechanic Emma Plimpton on Flying Doctors. Her family, including her mum, still lives in Brisbane.