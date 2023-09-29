Gillian Vine finds lots to admire in a rural Southland garden.

Castlemaine, a 15-minute drive from Lumsden, has been home for farmers Sharon and Peter Clarke for the past 30 years, having taken over from Peter’s dad, John.

They are mainly growers of crops for seed, especially peas for export, cocksfoot and dog-tail grasses, and an Asian brassica, pak choi.

"It can be a windy spot and the climate extreme, with temperatures as low as -8°C in winter and into the 30s in summer," Sharon says.

Brought up on a sheep farm — her father had Suffolk and Romney studs, and bred Romdales and Suftex — she had little knowledge of arable, so took agricultural courses to be better equipped to help Peter.

"I’m like my mother, very hands-on on the farm," she says.

NZ Rhododendron Association president Sue Davies checks an ‘Ilam Cream’ shrub at Castlemaine.

She also studied horticulture, which helped her devise a vision for the garden, all developed to her design.

"We began by planting trees for shelter. Some of these have since been removed, as the long-term essential shelter matured," she explained.

"Peter’s dad even came down from Alexandra [where he lived in retirement] to help me pull out a hedge.

"My own dad was very keen on planting trees and shelter belts on the farm. He also loved natives and used to grow plants from seeds and planted his own native patch on his farm," Sharon recalls.

Quite early in the garden’s development, the Clarkes installed raised vegetable beds — "I find them wonderful" — and they are netted to keep birds and cats off.

"And we have rabbits as well, bouncing across the garden," Sharon adds.

Because the intention was to have year-round attraction, in winter the emphasis is on trees — the stark white trunks of silver birch (Betula jacquemontii), the striking mahogany bark of Prunus serrula and the "amazing exfoliating cinnamon to reddish-brown bark" of Acer griseum.

Spring brings a wealth of flowers and young leaf colour on trees and shrubs. Castlemaine’s line-up includes Prunus, dogwoods (Cornus) including ‘Eddie’s White Wonder’ which is "always beautiful", shadbush (Amelanchier), magnolias, golden lime (Tilea cordata ‘Spring Glow’) and other deciduous trees as well as Enkianthus, azaleas and rhododendrons.

Among the spring-flowering bulbs are Fritillaria meleagris, English and Spanish bluebells, narcissi and grape hyacinths (Muscari).

A decorative pot is the focus of a lawn with box edging.

The laburnum walk of‘Vossii’ is underplanted with later-flowering agapanthus and alliums, which "just spread themselves", Sharon says.

"Allium roseum probably spread too much; it did rather take off."

Of the alliums, ‘Purple Sensation’ is "probably my main favourite".

Then come the roses and in autumn, the deciduous trees again take centre stage with their colourful foliage.

Step through a gap in the hedge and a formal garden is revealed. It is based on English garden principles, so there are flower-filled perennial borders, a pond with a fountain and box (Buxus sempervirens) hedging. The garden is wrapped in a purple beech hedge (Fagus sylvatica ‘Purpurea’ and bookended by two Lutyens seats set in a pair of brick pergolas — one covered with roses, the other draped in Wisteria floribunda ‘Snow Showers’, a delight in spring.

A surprise addition to the garden was Tom Tom, a handsome ginger cat. As they are miles from neighbours and the cat very tame when he turned up, Sharon surmises he was a dumped pet. He enjoys "helping" Sharon and she finds him good company in the garden.

Sharon admits Castlemaine is a big garden for two people to maintain, but says growing peas on the farm means a good supply of pea straw, which helps keep the soil healthier and suppresses weeds.

"I like being busy and I love being outside."

And she wouldn’t have it any other way.