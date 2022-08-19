Your garden: August 19

Vegetables

Gardeners can be seduced by mild weather at this time of year, as the temptation is to sow seeds in open ground, even though the soil is cold and wet.

Those who succumb to the lure of a warmer day or two will lose most seeds.

Main crop carrots, parsnips, peas, beet and potatoes can wait until the end of next month to be sown. Patience pays off later, with strong, healthy plants the reward for delaying sowing.

However, small quantities of spinach, stump-rooted carrots, hardier lettuce, mustard, cress and turnips can be sown now.

Peas and leeks can be sown under cover, for planting out later.

Flowers

Chrysanthemums can be grown from cuttings taken now or by splitting the plants next month and growing the rooted pieces in the open garden.

For cuttings, slice stems immediately below a leaf joint with a sharp knife. Plant in sandy soil and keep sheltered for a few weeks. Propagation can be encouraged by dipping the stems in rooting hormone before planting.