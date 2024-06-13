A feeling of belonging

Karoline Bjune is a direct descendant of one of the Norwegian whalers who set up base on Rakiura-Stewart Island 100 years ago.

Bjune answers Bruce Munro’s questions about her whaling forebearer, being raised in a Norwegian family aware of its New Zealand roots and the experience of visiting the Paterson’s Inlet whalers’ base.

Karoline Bjune on the beach at the Norwegian whaler’s base, Paterson Inlet, Stewart Island, at Christmas time, 2010. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Where in Norway do you live?

I live in Tønsberg, about one hours’ drive south of Oslo, where I was born.

In 1924, your great grandfather came to New Zealand with the Rosshavet Whaling Company and later returned to Norway with a New Zealand wife. What can you tell us about them?

His name was Sverre Andreas Nicolaysen (1902-1969) and his wife was Blanche Mary Nicolaysen, née Martin (1908 - 1980). I believe she was from Stewart Island. Blanche’s mother, Hannah, is buried in Invercargill.

They returned to Norway, in 1933, and settled in Bærum, outside Oslo. They died in 1969 and 1980 so, unfortunately, because I was born in 1981, I never got to meet them.

How many children did they have?

They had two children, Ragnhild Henriette (1929 - 2004) and Eric, who was born in 1944 and is still alive. My grandmother is Ragnhild. She was born in New Zealand and was three years old when the family returned to Norway, in June 1933.

Growing up, were you always aware of the family’s New Zealand connection?

Yes, indeed. My grandmother would talk about New Zealand. I remember specifically she had a display of New Zealand sea shells, including paua, of which she was very fond and proud. She travelled back to New Zealand to meet with relatives a few times during her life.

When did you first visit New Zealand, and why?

I visited in 2010, as part of my travel to Australia, New Zealand and South East Asia. I had wanted to go to New Zealand for as long as I could remember - to visit my roots and heritage and see the country. I knew about the whalers’ base through my family.

My grandmother’s brother, Eric, has done quite a lot of research into our family connections in New Zealand. I also met with our Kiwi relatives - some distant cousins who are relatives of my grandmother’s uncles.

My partner came with me to the whalers’ base. He is also from New Zealand but we met by chance in London, so it feels like it has come full circle in a way.

I was supposed to travel on to South East Asia, but loved New Zealand so much that I stayed for a year. My Kiwi partner now lives in Norway with me and our son. We go back once a year.

What was the experience of visiting the whaler’s base like for you?

It was an amazing experience. I am not sure it is possible to describe fully in words, but there was a feeling of connection and profound belonging.

It was fantastic and crazy to see the remnants of the buildings, the propellers and to think that my great grandfather had been part of the life there so long ago.

It was strange to see all the Norwegian surnames in the graveyard and to wander the streets of Oban and think that my grandmother’s first years had been lived there.

