Raising their voices

Benefit organiser Harriet Moir. PHOTO: ODT FILES A benefit show to support Palestine is an opportunity to show solidarity, Harriet Moir tells Tom McKinlay.

"I just felt like it was time to do something again," Harriet Moir says of the motivation behind tomorrow’s benefit show, Voices for Palestine.

Faced with the appalling situation in Gaza, it’s easy to feel impotent, she says. But for the Dunedin comedian and the benefit show’s co-producer Caitlin Owen, another funny-woman, doing nothing wasn’t an option.

"The way we know how to take action is to organise entertainment," she says.

Indeed, it’s the second fundraiser for Palestine Moir has organised.

"I cannot stand by and watch the genocide of a population unfold in real time without feeling anything or being compelled into action in some way. I may not understand all the intricacies of the situation, but you have to be without a beating heart not to understand that an entire population is being intentionally and barbarically eradicated before our eyes. We cannot afford to look away."

The show she and Owen have put together, at Dunedin venue Errick’s tomorrow, features poets, musicians and comedians.

Organizer Caitlin Owen. PHOTO: ODT FILES

They gave a lot of thought to the tone of the event, Moir says, and the variety of performers means there'll be a real mix of sentiment expressed, but, as part of that, she backs comedy’s ability to bring light to darkness.

A significant part of the motivation for the show was to support Ōtepoti Dunedin’s own Palestinian community, she says.

"Despite all the pain and the grief and the heartbreak and the horrifying calls in the middle of the night, they've been working tirelessly to raise awareness, to march, to rally, to call people to action, to encourage us all to speak to our government about what's happening.

"And, you know, that's a lot for them, they're carrying a lot. And so I would definitely say that my awareness has been heightened by their presence and their voices, which I'm really grateful for. I'm very grateful for that and the work they've been doing.

"And I feel like they shouldn't have to be carrying all of that on their own, you know? I think part of this is about showing solidarity with them."

The show gives everyone an opportunity to do that, whether by helping to organise the event or performing, or buying a ticket to the show or a raffle once there — or by making a donation.

Moir and Owen had hoped to raise $5000 for United Nations aid organisation UNRWA, the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine, but after receiving a donation for $2000 they have hiked the ambition to $7000.

More than a year on from the first fundraiser she organised, Moir says she can’t fathom how the assault on Gaza has been allowed to continue so long without the international community taking effective action.

"It's just beyond me. But I don't operate in that world."

Among her wider concerns is the potential for people to become desensitised by the horrors they see daily on their screens — and for the precedent that it might set.

"If this was happening in a Western country the reaction of the global community would be so different, and that's abhorrent to me," she says.

Palestinian poetry performer Rinad Tamimi. PHOTO: ODT FILES

On the other hand, she says it is clear people want those in power to act.

"I think that when you look at the millions of people protesting in the big cities around the world ... I don't think it's the people who want this to happen."

Further barriers to helping the people of Gaza have emerged in recent days, both PayPal and Givealittle shutting down accounts that were supporting families to buy food — at a time when the population is being deliberately starved.

However, donating all money raised through UNRWA avoided the danger of third parties stepping in to frustrate their efforts, Moir says.

Tomorrow’s show will finish with an opportunity for all those gathered to raise their voices.

Among Moir’s other endeavours is organising a pub choir, so she’s prepared a song to bring the show to a close.

"We're going to end the night with a song that everyone will sing together."