Raspberry yoghurt scrolls

PHOTOGRAPHY: CHRIS COURT

The beauty of these scrolls is that all the magic happens in your humble frying pan. Plus, the yoghurt keeps them super moist and fluffy.

RECIPE & STYLING: DONNA HAY

2 cups (300g) self-raising (self-rising) flour

1½ cups (225g) wholemeal (whole-wheat) self-raising (self-rising) flour

⅓ cup (75g) raw caster (superfine) sugar

1½ tsp baking powder

3 tsp vanilla extract

1½ cups (420g) plain thick yoghurt

½ cup (125ml) light-flavoured extra

virgin olive oil

pure maple syrup, for brushing

Filling

2 cups (250g) frozen raspberries

2 Tbsp raw caster (superfine) sugar, extra

Method

Heat oven to 180degC.

Place the flours, sugar and baking powder into a bowl and mix to combine. Place the vanilla, yoghurt and oil into a bowl and mix to combine. Make a well in the centre of the dry ingredients. Pour the yoghurt mixture in and mix with a butter knife until you have a rough dough.

Roll the dough out between two sheets of baking paper to form a 20cm x 35cm rectangle.

Remove the top layer of baking paper. Sprinkle the dough with frozen raspberries and the extra sugar. Working from the long edge, roll the dough over tightly to enclose the berries and then slice into 9 equal pieces.

Place scrolls into a 23cm ovenproof frying pan or 23cm cake tin lined with non-stick baking paper. Bake for 40-45 minutes or until golden. Brush with maple syrup while hot and serve.

Tip: Once you master these scrolls, you can get creative with so many different filling combinations! From apple and cinnamon, to blueberries tossed in elderflower cordial.

The book

One Pan Perfect, by Donna Hay, published by HarperCollins, $55