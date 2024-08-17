Obituary: Richard Simmons, fitness guru

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
"My food plan and diet are just two words — common sense. With a dash of good humour," he said. "I want to help people and make the world a healthier, happy place."
SImmons became a master of many media forms, sharing his hard-won weight-loss tips as host of the Emmy-winning daytime Richard Simmons Show and author of best-selling books and the diet plan Deal-A-Meal. He also opened exercise studios and starred in exercise videos, including the wildly successful Sweatin’ to the Oldies line, which became a cultural phenomenon. He consistently criticised fad diets and advocated a sensible, everything-in-moderation lifestyle.
As he aged Simmons became a new pop culture phenomenon: he retreated from the world, sparking speculation — which he eventually denied — that he was being held hostage in his own house. SImmons died on July 13, aged 76. — Agencies