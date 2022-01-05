Barbecued tandoori prawns with coriander, mint and yoghurt relish

You can cook the prawns on the barbecue or in a frying pan. Either way, make sure it’s quite hot so they get a light char in the short cooking time.

Makes 10 skewers (gf)

2 Tbsp thick plain yoghurt

1 Tbsp bought tandoori paste

1 Tbsp vegetable oil

1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp honey

½ tsp ground turmeric

20 large raw, peeled prawns

To serve

Coriander, mint and yoghurt relish (see recipe below)

lime wedges

Equipment

10 thin metal or wooden skewers.

Stir everything, except the prawns, together in a large shallow dish. Add the prawns and turn to coat. Cover and chill for at least a few hours if possible, or up to 24 hours.

Preheat a lightly oiled barbecue chargrill plate or frying pan.

Thread the prawns on to skewers and cook for 1-2 minutes on each side until just cooked through. Cooking time depends on the size of the prawns.

To serve

Transfer to serving platter and serve with the relish for dipping and lime wedges for squeezing over.

Makes about 1 cup

½ cup each coriander and mint leaves, roughly chopped

½ cup thick plain yoghurt

2 Tbsp rice bran oil

finely grated zest 1 lime

1 Tbsp lime juice

2 cloves garlic, crushed

1 long green chilli, chopped

½ tsp ground cumin

1 tsp sea salt

Place all the ingredients in a food processor and process until smooth.

The book

Dish Fast by Sarah Tuck and Claire Aldous, ICG Media, RRP$45.00