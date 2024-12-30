Fear the reaper and thank Beyonce

Beyonce accepts the Innovator award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in April 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

Part global piss-take, part perceived truth by some, the latest Beyonce conspiracy has gripped the internet and turned into a meme in the process.

While rumours of illuminati dealings, child sacrifice and a secret world government have swirled around Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z for years, the latest theory to slither on to the internet was akin to scaring your mates by saying "Bloody Mary" in the mirror 13 times at sleepovers.

According to the theory, dubbed the "thank you Beyonce" phenomenon, celebrities thank Beyonce at award shows not just out of respect for the superstar, but to avoid a grizzly end.

People perpetrating the theory said the death of fellow singer Aaliyah in 2001 was "evidence" and she had a hit put out on her by Beyonce after Aaliyah’s star power threatened to eclipse Beyonce’s.

Other assumed victims include Left Eye from TLC and Michael Jackson.

Sean "Diddy" Combs and his friendship with the Carters has also given conspiracy theorists ammo to shoot, who cite Diddy’s long list of lawsuits and charges as reason not to trust Beyonce, due to the pair’s decades-long friendship.

The pervasive theory was that the Carters, and Diddy ruled the celebrity world with an iron fist, with the ultimate goal being to keep Beyonce on the top of the pyramid.

Not helping put the rumours to rest were the theories about Diddy playing a part in the death of Tupac Shakur, and having knowledge about Christopher Wallace’s (Biggie Small’s) murder.

Another incident labelled as "evidence" was when Kanye West "saved" Taylor Swift’s life by infamously going onstage at the 2009 VMA’s after her win for best music video.

In the incident, he grabbed the microphone from her and said "Yo Taylor, I’m really happy for you, I’ll let you finish, but Beyonce has one of the best videos of all time".

By interrupting Taylor, Kanye gave Beyonce the recognition she needed so Taylor did not face the "wrath".

Posters point to clips of celebrities like Adele and Lizzo thanking Beyonce when they win awards as evidence — proof that singers must bow before "Bey".

The theory was (obviously) unfounded, but that has not stopped the internet making a mockery of the situation, pushing it into meme-land.

However, it has also started to leave that land and enter into a kind of superstitious folk tale of the modern age.

Many now make sure to "thank Beyonce" when they do not burn the eggs, or when the baby finally goes down to sleep.

Remember, next time you make it through a tough workday, have some good luck come your way, or narrowly avoid a fender bender on Dunedin’s roads — do not forget to thank Beyonce, just in case.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz