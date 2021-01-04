Simple pleasures, kindness cherished

Oamaru artist Donna Demente raised more than $14,000 after lockdown through the Save our Venues campaign to ensure the Grainstore Gallery’s survival as a live music venue and art gallery. PHOTO: REBECCA RYAN

When I reflect on 2020 ... I think about how little we ever really know of what the future holds. It has been an amazing opportunity for us (lucky as we are to have been relatively distant from the epicentres of the pandemic) to take stock of what is genuinely important in the scheme of things. Capitalism for one needs a big rethink, as does our environmental impacts and responsibilities.

I survived by ... adapting as best I can by trying to accept that old adage that change is the only constant. And I was very grateful for the acknowledgement by many, including our government of the value and importance of the arts, culture and community in times thus challenged.

I discovered that I really liked ... all the simple pleasures that normally battle for my attention in busier times: walking, biking, cooking, reading, reflecting, sorting chaos, relaxing and gardening. I loved the peace and birdsong — and I really missed swimming!

I discovered that I really don't like ... entitled people who assumed that wealth is a measure of power and importance. And those who take huge pleasure from judging other people for their choices and predicaments. I really think kindness should be the new capital.

I think 2021 will be ... fascinating. I hope we can learn from all the strange and challenging events of 2020 and progress to a place of more compassion for each other, the planet and ourselves.