24 hours in Methven

Lock, Scott, and 2 smoking barrels
"Shall I get the knives?" asks Sandra. Yes, why not, and the throwing axes and a brace of double-barrelled shotguns. Let’s do all the things you’re normally not allowed to do unless you’re a Viking or Sandra and Neil, who have spent 20 years building the range they run at Fable Terrace Downs Resort.
Like everywhere in Methven, called Piwakawaka in Māori, the mountains frame everything you do.
"Don’t second guess it," says Neil, silver medallist at the Beretta Worlds, as I follow the flight of a clay target with my gun and blast it to smithereens. "F... yeah!" I shout. Shooting things relieves of a lot of pent-up aggression, and even if I do throw knives like a girl letting go of a butterfly, I still manage to hit the bullseye.
Variety is the spice
Katrina and Ranga at Craft@Arabica love to create new menu offerings (Katrina has her best ideas when she can’t sleep: "We need a glaze made from Strange Nature Gin!").
Their latest burger, ‘Kiwi As’ is also their entry in the inaugural Ashburton burger bash, coming up in November. Featuring all local ingredients, Netherby Meats make the patty, which is glazed using honey made by Staveley bees and L&P, and served on a pretzel bun. "A great burger comes down to the fat in the patty and the flavours," Ranga says, and the ‘Kiwi As’ is superb, just the right amount of sweet with a hint of spice, and bacon too. Sticky fingers crossed it wins.
A nice walk
Solar rose
Up up and away
Afternoon zoomies
From floating in silence above the braided river to zooming up it in a jet-boat with Blair from Discovery Jet. From the water you can see the marvellous strata formed by the volcanic activity that crafted this river valley, like a monstrous pair of hands pulling apart Playdoh. Grey glacial silt, coal in the seams (there’s actually an old coal mine under one of the banks) and stripes in hues of ochre — a Martian landscape like those sand paintings grandma used to bring back from Australia. Suspended particles of glacial moraine are what make the river look milky.
An oppie with coffee
Biking Mt Hutt
Mt Hutt Bike Park has over 40km of trails, from a family-friendly loop to epic single track, double-black diamond technical descents and some nice climbs to link it all together and make people following your Strava jealous as heck. And it’s FREE.
Salty goodness
After an action-packed 24 hours, nothing beats a visit to the Salt Room. Halotherapy, or dry salt therapy, is a natural way to support respiratory and skin health, as well as promote relaxation, revitalisation and overall wellbeing. The minute Cherie tucked me up with two hot water bottles and a soft heavy blanket, mediation music and medical grade salt being pumped into the room, I was out.