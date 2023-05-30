Luxury on icy frontiers

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
It is almost hard to believe that only a few months ago I was lucky enough to become an honoured member of the seventh-continent club.
Off I flew to the heat of Santiago, Chile, to spend a couple of relaxing days before really heading off on an adventure of a lifetime.
From the moment we arrive at the Mandarin Oriental Santiago, it is made very clear that I am now in the safe and professional hands of Silversea Cruises until I am back at the airport to fly home. This feeling is highlighted by the lovely accommodation provided, a beautifully appointed cruise ship check-in area to collect our cruise documents, providing the option of sipping on Champagne while doing so — why not! The tone is truly set for the next unforgettable 10 days at sea.
When I describe "getting your suitcase unpacked for you", this is one of many examples of this stunning Silversea experience.
An in-suite butler gets your shoes shined, books you into La Dame, the ship’s signature French restaurant (a must I might add) or orders you a glass of your favourite tipple.
As Iklas (my butler) pours my first glass of Pommery Champagne, its signature glass of sparkles, I understand very quickly why the butlers have a reputation for warm and engaging yet discreet personalities, exceeding guest expectations and creating always a world-class experience.
Luckily for us, our crossing to the "Heaven for Marine Animals" is only graded a two out of 10.
Seeing the snow and ice wonderland approaching from my suite balcony brings a pinch-myself moment that we have actually arrived at this special place, excited we can soon embark on our first of many Zodiac experiences.
What is a Zodiac for that you may not know? It is a small sturdy yet agile inflatable boat, allowing up to 10 passengers at one time. As we glide through icy waters, passing pretty fragments of broken glaciers, the moment is surreal.
We keep manoeuvring through the frigid ocean, taking everything in.
Each day we venture deeper into this mysterious and magical realm, encountering all manner of wildlife, particularly loving the land encounters off the Zodiac, letting us witness a true viewing of the 2007 animated film Happy Feet.
As we trudge through the thick abundant snow, seals are basking on the ice, or in contrast having animated discussions amongst themselves, clearly excited about some antic.
Each time we head back on the ship, we are welcomed to the warmth of hot chocolates, with the option of adding a splash of Baileys. We all appear to have rubber arms, when in Rome (I mean Antarctica we all say), warming us to the core instantly.
The next hard decision we face is where shall we dine? La Terrazza, true Italian fare is calling our name.
One cannot embark on an Antarctic cruise without pondering, discussing or making one’s self do a polar plunge!
As the eager of us sign up, our expedition leader Michael remarks over the ship speaker, "You can do this, it is all in the mind". When it comes to crunch time, we wait our turn to jump off the pontoon, wrapped up in our ship bathrobes.
Before I know it, I am in the 0.3degC water and clambering up the ladder as fast as my limbs will permit. Adrenaline coursing through my veins, I cannot fathom what I have actually just done — I am putting this down to complete brain freeze. Pins and needles tingle at my hands and toes and a shot of vodka is on offer by bar staff if so required.
I instantly take measures to jump in the heated pool, before progressing to one of the spa pools, my body heating up slowly. On cloud nine for the remainder of the night, adrenaline in full swing, I am so chuffed I ran with "mind over matter".
Feeling like we have unlocked some of the many secrets of this enigmatic continent, the time has come again to make our way through the Drake Passage.
Back at Puerto Williams, where our voyage began, we sadly say our farewells to Silver Wind and the amazing worldly team that made it all happen.
On the charter flight back to Santiago, I scroll through the thousands of photos and videos I have taken that will be able to "take me back" to the beauty and majesty of this remote corner of the world.
Returning to base, I am exhilarated with a new-found appreciation, eager to share my knowledge and discovery with others. I am happy and slightly bewildered in what I have just seen and experienced.
Home is where the heart is and I always love returning, my memory bank full (for now) of found memories that will never expire and last a lifetime.
— Alex Hannagan is a travel agent.