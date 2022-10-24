Monday, 24 October 2022

The air between us

    By Fiona Ellis
    REPORT: FIONA ELLIS / PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    Aerial dancers Chloe Loftus and Rodney Bell perform in the grounds of First Church on Saturday afternoon as part of the Dunedin Arts Festival.

    The performance was about connection, Ms Loftus said. Mr Bell was a wheelchair user, which made the performance unique, and the pair had very different life  experiences. 

    "We can meet through curiosity, openness and play, and we can connect and celebrate our differences."

    The magic of the dance was  that it made performers feel completely present and in the moment.

    The trio also included rigger and counterweight Tym Miller.

    "We were delighted with how it went." 

     