The air between us

REPORT: FIONA ELLIS / PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Aerial dancers Chloe Loftus and Rodney Bell perform in the grounds of First Church on Saturday afternoon as part of the Dunedin Arts Festival.

The performance was about connection, Ms Loftus said. Mr Bell was a wheelchair user, which made the performance unique, and the pair had very different life experiences.

"We can meet through curiosity, openness and play, and we can connect and celebrate our differences."

The magic of the dance was that it made performers feel completely present and in the moment.

The trio also included rigger and counterweight Tym Miller.

"We were delighted with how it went."