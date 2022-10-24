Uplifting performances appreciated by audience

The Harmonic Resonators. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

When I was a boy a special moment of summer holidays was when we gathered around a campfire on Rangitoto Island.

My father would bring out his guitar and we would sing for hours from his songbook of Beatles and John Denver hits.

Yesterday’s performance at the Mayfair Theatre by The Harmonic Resonators supported by The Nukes had the same sense of domestic charm.

Ukulele trio The Nukes — Dave Parker, his son Josh Parker and best friend Ben Collier took to the stage first and sang with passion and tenderness.

Their quiet homespun themes of peas and carrots and stray socks were warmly embraced by the audience.

Next up was family band The Harmonic Resonators — Jeremy Hantler with his parents, Jenny and Renny Hantler; best friend Ryan McIntyre with his mum, Sharon McIntyre, and young Ryan Monaghan on the guitar.

Their combination of familiar favourites with te reo Maori verses were as warm and inviting as a flickering fire on a summer's night anywhere in Aotearoa New Zealand.

By the end of the night both bands shared the stage while the audience joined in for an uproarious and uplifting bilingual sing-along.

Overall the night’s entertainment was received with cheerful applause by an appreciative audience.