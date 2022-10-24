A winning mix of circus and comedy

Werk It!, Circus Trick Tease. PHOTO: SUPPLIED , Circus Trick Tease, Regent Theatre, October 22

It's as if I was transported back to a time when I went to Body Attack classes at Les Mills in the 1990s — all high intensity and spandex, with fluro colours and a soundtrack from my teenage years.

Described as the "low-carb love child of a trade, a spin instructor and a cross-fit fiend", Australian Circus Trick Tease’s Werk It! is as hilarious as it is exciting.

Part circus, part comedy show, it is an all-round great night out.

Each of the five performers had their own specialty, but they worked so well as a group, and with all disciplines trust is key, not just from each other, but from their own bodies as well, pushing themselves to the limits.

The cast was made up of Lisa Lottie, who stunned with her hula-hooping prowess and commanded the audience’s attention throughout; master juggler Richard Sullivan; the scarily good head balancer Cassia Jamieson, who at times literally held the weight of the group; acrobat extraordinaire Vincent van Berkel and comedian Malia Wals.

The audience lapped up the entire 60 minutes of this performance, with belly-clutching laughter ringing out across the Regent Theatre. There were, however, a few younger people there, and perhaps some of the material was definitely aimed at us older ones. All the same, they were just as enthralled as the rest of us at this marvellous display of circus treats. It’s a shame it was on for only one night.