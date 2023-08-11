Blaze that killed father, five boys 'not suspicious'

Investigators have yet to learn the cause of a house fire that claimed the lives of a father and five boys but say there are no suspicious circumstances.

Wayne Godinet, 34, and his young boys perished when the blaze tore through the property on Russell Island near Brisbane about 6am on Sunday.

The children's mother, Samantha Stephenson, 28, and another woman survived the inferno, fleeing as the two-storey home was engulfed in flames.

The blaze damaged two neighbouring homes and left several people needing treatment for minor burns and smoke inhalation.

In an update on Friday, police said extensive investigations had failed to identify the cause of the fire.

"Despite this, no suspicious circumstances have been identified," police said in a statement.

"An extensive report will be prepared for the coroner now that the post-mortem examinations have been completed."

The victims' families have been updated on investigations and they continue to receive support.

The deadly blaze has left the small Moreton Bay community in shock and looking for answers as they pay tribute to the children aged 11, 10, twin four-year-olds and a three-year-old.