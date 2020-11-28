Saturday, 28 November 2020

Elderly farmer's fatal snake bite horror

    1. News
    2. Australia

    tigersnakeaustraliagettyimages-1129915712.jpg

    Close-up of a Wild tiger snake (Notechis scutatus) on coastal sand dunes, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia - stock photo Getty
    Close-up of a wild tiger snake in Australia. Photo: Getty Images
    An elderly Tasmanian farmer died after being bitten repeatedly by a 1.4-metre tiger snake found still wrapped around his arm when help arrived.

    Winston William Fish (78), was found conscious and gripping the snake's head with both hands on January 28 this year but died after being choppered to hospital suffering bites to his hand and inner thigh.

    Despite being treated with anti-venom, Mr Fish died two days later from multiple organ failure caused by the snake venom, a coroner concluded in a report published this week.

    Mr Fish had been mustering sheep on his quad bike on the day he was bitten, with neighbours finding him after his dog returned to the homestead, raising alarm.

    The first person on scene "saw that a snake was latched onto his right hand, with Mr Fish holding its head with both hands to squeeze it," Coroner Olivia McTaggart noted.

    "She saw that it had wrapped around Mr Fish's right arm up to his neck and its body was moving around. At this time Mr Fish was still conscious."

    One of the neighbours used a knife to cut off the snake's head.

    "(Mr Fish) threw it a couple of feet away. I hit it over the head with the mattock to make sure that it was not able to bite anyone else," another one of the neighbours told investigators at the time.

    The man said Mr Fish was "in a pretty bad way" and that his hand - one of the bite sites - had gone black.

    A doctor and ambulance arrived and Mr Fish was subsequently taken by helicopter from his central-Tasmanian property to hospital in Hobart, where he died.

    Ms McTaggart was unable to determine the circumstances in which Mr Fish encountered the snake but noted fatal bites are rare.

    Despite a number of bites each year, Mr Fish is Tasmania's third known death since 1948.

    The risk of being bitten is low, Ms McTaggart said.

    AAP
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    drivesouth-pow-under-8.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter