First flight of repatriated Australians leaves Israel

Photo: Getty Images

A Qantas flight to evacuate people from the conflict in Israel and the Gaza strip has landed in London, with 238 Australians aboard.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed on Saturday morning the federal government's assisted departure flight had arrived in the British capital.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese welcomed the repatriation, confirming the first group of Australians flown out of the conflict zone had landed safely at Heathrow Airport.

"I report the flight from Qantas has landed in London, it was a full flight carrying around 220 passengers," he told reporters in Sydney on Saturday.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said there were 238 Australians on the flight.

"I'm relieved to know these Australians are on their way home. I want to thank all the Australian officials who worked on the operation," she said.

Ms Wong told reporters more flights were being organised, with another arriving in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

"I can confirm the next flight is a government-supported charter flight, which will land in Tel Aviv today, Saturday local time. That will proceed from Tel Aviv to Dubai."

The foreign minister said about 825 Australians have departed Israel and the occupied territories, with the foreign affairs department working to secure the safety of about 20 Australians seeking to leave Gaza.

"We continue to work on the travel arrangements for those Australians. We are moving quickly to secure more options for Australians who want to leave Israel or the occupied territories," she said.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil told the ABC it was "brilliant" news that people have arrived safely in London, and confirmed the government was working on more flights.

"We've got another flight, a Qantas flight, leaving for London and two more Australian government charter flights going to Dubai over the coming days. Our urgent priority is to protect Australians caught up in this conflict, whether they be caught in Israel or Gaza," she said.

Ms O'Neil said Australians can register the interest of a family member who is in the region and wants to come home through DFAT.

"I just say, directly to Australians who are in the region, if you want to leave, take the option in front of you," she said.

The minister said the situation is constantly shifting, and urged Australians in Israel to call emergency consular assist for help to get on a flight.

"We would like people to not consider too much about the suitability of things, if you want to get out, now is the time."