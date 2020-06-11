Thursday, 11 June 2020

Melbourne BLM protester tests positive

    Protesters at the Black Lives Matter rally in Melbourne on Saturday. Photo:Getty/Speed Media/Icon Sportswire
    A protester who attended Melbourne's Black Lives Matter rally has since tested positive for coronavirus.

    The non-indigenous man in his 30s wore a mask, was not symptomatic at Saturday's protest and is unlikely to have contracted the virus at the event, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton told reporters.

    But he did develop symptoms within 24 hours of attending.

    "They were potentially infectious, so the lesson about warning people not to attend applies. The directions in place which limit mass gatherings ... are there for a reason," Prof Sutton said on Thursday.

    The man is one of eight new cases recorded in Victoria overnight.

    Two cases are travellers in hotel quarantine, one is a close contact linked to the Rydges hotel cluster and another worked at Bupa Aged Care in Clayton. A toddler at childcare centre in Parkville has tested positive and two further cases are under investigation.

    The Rydges cluster now stands at 15.

    The Bupa aged care staff member was not infectious while working at the facility, according to Prof Sutton.

    Authorities are not sure how the toddler acquired the virus.

    AAP
