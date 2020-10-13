Tuesday, 13 October 2020

One dead in Perth university building collapse

    One person has died and at least two others other have been taken to hospital after a building partially collapsed at Perth's Curtin University.

    A glass ceiling is understood to have collapsed in a building under construction at the university's Bentley campus.

    Two men in their 20s have been taken to Royal Perth Hospital with multiple injuries.

    Photographs from the scene showed part of the roof had collapsed on to a construction vehicle and entire panels had fallen to the ground.

    The building is believed to be the School of Design and the Built Environment.

    It is part of the Exchange precinct, which combines student accommodation and a boutique hotel with teaching spaces.

    Students were sent a text alert advising, "There has been an accident on the construction site of Building 418" and to avoid the area.

     

    AAP
