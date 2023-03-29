Proposed Australian coal mines 'catastrophic' for environment

Approving proposed coal mine projects in Australia would be catastrophic for the environment, a think tank warns.

Almost 18 billion tonnes of greenhouse gas pollution would be emitted if the federal government greenlights 28 proposed coal mines around the country, The Australia Institute says.

It reckons the climate impact from this pollution is equivalent to keeping coal-fired power stations operating nationwide for an additional 129 years.

About 230 million tonnes of coal would be produced each year, putting climate targets at risk.

Australia has committed to net zero emissions by 2050 and must reduce emissions by 43 percent by 2030.

A bill to broaden the safeguard mechanism passed the lower house on Monday.

The government said the safeguard, which requires emissions caps for the 215 biggest polluters, was critical to meet its emissions reduction targets.

Under the Albanese government's proposed legislation, the cap would be enforced, with companies breaching limits able to buy carbon offsets or trade emissions with other companies.

Companies would need to reduce emissions by 4.9 percent every year until 2030.

The Australia Institute research director Rod Campbell said little was known publicly about the proposed coal projects and their environmental impact.

"The Australia Institute's Coal Mine Tracker site aims to provide easy access to information about the new mines the federal government is considering, their production, their emissions, the key species they impact and their progress in federal and state approval processes," Mr Campbell said.

Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek last month rejected a proposal for a new coal mine owned by Clive Palmer near the Great Barrier Reef.

It marked the first time in history that the Australian government used its power under environmental laws to block a coal mine.