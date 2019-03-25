Shark attack on Great Barrier Reef

A man attacked by a shark in the Whitsundays is in a serious but stable condition after being rescued from a diving pontoon on the Great Barrier Reef.

The man (25) was bitten on the thigh in waters at Hardy Reef, about 50km northeast of Hamilton Island about 12.30pm (local time) on Monday.

He was rescued by helicopter and flown to the Mackay Base Hospital, where he is in a serious but stable condition.

The man was winched from the pontoon with a critical care paramedic about 1.45pm.

The Whitsundays region has been the site of a number of shark attacks in the last six months.

Victorian man Daniel Christidis (33) died in November after being attacked at Cid Harbour at Whitsunday Island during a trip with friends and colleagues.

That incident followed separate attacks - also at Cid Harbour - on Tasmanian woman Justine Barwick and Victorian 12-year-old Hannah Papps within 24 hours in September.