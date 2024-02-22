Specialist detectives join search for missing Vic jogger

Samantha Murphy, 51, was described as tall with blonde hair and was last seen jogging, wearing a brown singlet on February 4. Photos: Victoria Police

Police have called in more detectives to aid the search for missing Ballarat woman Samantha Murphy.

The 51-year-old mother of three left home at Eureka Street in Ballarat East on February 4 to go jogging and has not been seen since.

Victoria Police declared her disappearance suspicious 10 days after she went missing and on Thursday confirmed more detectives have been called in to help with the search effort.

Experienced detectives from a number of units across the force's crime and counter terrorism command were deployed to join the missing persons squad, which is leading the investigation.

"Those highly skilled detectives have been selected for their experience in complex and protracted investigations," a Victoria Police spokeswoman said.

"They have not been selected due to the crime theme they currently work in."

The lack of leads about Ms Murphy's whereabouts prompted police to declare her disappearance suspicious.

The Ballarat community came out in force to look for her shortly after she disappeared, with crews scouring areas of the Ballarat region including Buningyong, Eureka and Canadian state forest to no avail.

The public continues to help search for Ms Murphy.

Australian bushcraft teacher Jake Cassar said on Wednesday he was heading to Ballarat to aid the effort.

The State Emergency Service was involved in the search until February 9, when police stood them down.

Ms Murphy is described as mentally and physically fit and was training for an upcoming race by doing 15km runs.