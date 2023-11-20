Two feared dead after jet crashes into Melbourne bay

A pilot and a TV camera operator are feared dead after an aircraft crashed into waters off Melbourne's Mornington Peninsula.

Search and rescue crews this morning resumed scouring Port Phillip Bay for any sign of camera operator James Rose and the pilot, who were on board when a Jetworks Aviation flight went down about 1.45pm on Sunday (local time).

It is believed the plane was one of two Viper S-211 Marchetti aircraft conducting a civilian run formation flight about 12km west of Mount Martha.

The planes collided mid-air and one crashed into the water while the second landed safely at Essendon Airport, the Australian Maritime Safety Authority confirmed.

Both planes had a pilot and passenger on board.

Jetworks Aviation, based at Essendon Fields-based, hosts flight training and joy rides, with one package offering a 45-minute two-jet-fighter formation flight.

Rose, an esteemed drone operator, has worked on high-profile TV shows including for the Nine Network, Seven Network and production company EndemolShine, which produces MasterChef.

He tagged a video production company in a story posted to social media before the crash, which appeared to show him sitting in the cockpit of one of the jets.

The jet that made it back to Essendon landed about 1.50pm on Sunday, according to flight records.

Three rescue helicopters, water police and volunteer crews were searching the bay on Sunday but the hours-long search was paused once darkness hit.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority handed over control of the search to Victorian Police once it wrapped up operations about 7.30pm on Sunday.

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau has confirmed it will also investigate the incident, with a preliminary report due to be released in two months.

The Viper S-211 is an Italian-made fighter plane, primarily used for Air Force training.