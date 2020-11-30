Victoria records first virus death in a month

Victoria has recorded Australia's first coronavirus death in a month, as the state government's long-awaited contact tracing app is rolled out.

The Department of Health and Human Services on Monday confirmed a woman in her 70s died from complications relating to an earlier diagnosis of Covid-19.

"She was part of a small group of cases diagnosed in late July. She was cleared as an active case in late Sept," the department posted on Twitter.

"In line with the national case definition, this is a COVID-related death as no recovery occurred from time of infection."

Her death takes the state's toll from the virus to 820 and the national figure to 908.

The most recent Australian virus fatalities were two Victorians on October 28.

The state recorded no new cases on Monday - the 31st day in a row - as thousands of workers were allowed to return to the office for the first time in nine months.

Under the eased restrictions, 25 percent of staff can return to workplaces, though masks will be mandatory indoors.

Victorian public servants will continue to work from home.

The government has also rolled out its own universal check-in method for businesses via a QR code.

Businesses have been required to keep a record of who has visited their premises so contact tracers can track down people if a coronavirus case is later detected.

Government Services Minister Danny Pearson said all data collected through the app is securely stored and deleted after 28 days unless it is specifically requested by the DHHS for contact tracing purposes.

Businesses are still required to have pen and paper record keeping on hand as an ultimate backup if a visitor prefers to not use the QR code method.

The government is also working on a way to integrate existing QR systems with DHHS contact tracing system.

With Victoria officially virus-free, other states have started welcoming travellers from the state again.

NSW lifted restrictions for Victorian travellers last Monday, while Queensland and South Australia will reopen their borders from Tuesday.

The Northern Territory will lift the coronavirus hotspot declaration for greater Melbourne from midday, clearing the way for people to travel there without quarantining.

Anyone from greater Melbourne already in quarantine will also be allowed to leave.

Western Australia is now the only state or territory with closed borders to Victoria, but Premier Mark McGowan expects to give an update this week.