Women freed from sexual slavery in Brisbane

The alleged online recruitment of women for sexual servitude, including the use of stupefying drugs and tattoos signifying ownership, has shocked Queensland police.

Matthew James Markcrow, 35, and Crystal Marie Sawyer, 23, appeared in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Friday charged after a four-month investigation into the alleged Brisbane prostitution ring.

"We've been shocked by this, we didn't understand this was happening in Australia, let alone Brisbane," Detective Inspector Juliet Hancock said on Friday.

It will be alleged several women aged between 17 and 24 were kept in conditions of servitude of unlawful prostitution.

Police will further allege the women were given stupefying drugs and were subjected to controlled living, financial and work conditions and had been tattooed as being property of the alleged offender.

After being freed, the women were referred to agencies for ongoing help.

"Some of them don't understand they've been exploited and a couple of them yesterday were definitely very heavily under the influence of drugs," Detective Inspector Hancock said.

Police believe there are more victims and are urging them to come forward.

"We know of at least two more but there could be more," she said.

Police also allegedly found covert recordings of the females engaged in sexual acts with clients.

Markcrow faces 10 charges, including conducting a business involving servitude, conducting unlawful prostitution, possessing drugs and tainted property, and breaching privacy.

He was remanded in custody on a return to prison warrant and will return to magistrates court on February 24.

Sawyer is charged with three offences, including conducting a business involving servitude.

Prosecutor Sergeant Mark Hughes said Sawyer claimed to be "like a mother" to the girls involved and exerted a "degree of control" as he opposed her bail application.

He said police feared Sawyer would take over the prostitution business's operation if released from custody.

However, magistrate Stephen Courtney said Sawyer was young and was granted bail on strict reporting conditions despite her previous prostitution-related convictions.

"The allegations against Markcrow have a particular sinister flavour, and perhaps more will be revealed as the investigation is completed. But, having said that, I need to be concerned with the charges currently against Ms Sawyer," Mr Courtney said.

"I am satisfied that risk can be significantly mitigated."

She was ordered not to contact any witnesses involved in the police case and return to court for mention on February 24.