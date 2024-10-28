Jorja Whyte

Some people are destined to become teachers, and Jorja Whyte counts herself among them.

The 18-year-old Blue Mountain College student says she has always been lucky to be surrounded by amazing educators, providing an understandable inspiration to follow in their footsteps.

‘‘Mum’s an early childhood educator and her best friend - my second mum, Nicky Horrell - is also an educator. I’ve also been lucky to have amazing teachers all through school here in West Otago, so becoming a teacher myself has been something I’ve wanted for as long as I can remember.’’

Gaining experience in her chosen career has been made possible through her great passion since the age of 3, dance.

‘‘I started dancing age 3, and did contemporary for years with Margie Rae in Tapanui. Then I changed to hip-hop around 2019 to give me a new challenge and I haven’t looked back.’’

Jorja said she began teaching through hip-hop, and had enjoyed both sides of the discipline in competition.

‘‘I choreograph and train our crews, and compete myself. Having a crew you’ve taught winning a competition is the best feeling. I love to see my girls go out and perform their best.’’

Although teacher training college in Dunedin beckoned next year, the pull of home would always remain strong, she believed.

‘‘I’d love to come back to West Otago and teach some day.’’

Achievements

NCEA level 1 & 2 merit; merit endorsements for art, design and visual technology, economics, English (all 2022), and digital technology (2023); top scholar award (2022); premier scholar award (2023); 1st in visual arts (2022); Catherine Garrett Art Award (2023); PB4L three badges and honours board (2023); Duke of Edinburgh Award Bronze (2021), Silver (2022) & Gold almost complete (2024); prefect, SADD leader, charities committee leader, newsletter and Facebook leader, performing arts leader, peer support leader and house leader (all 2024); kapa haka (2023-24); Fiordland Wilderness Tramp (2024); school production choreography (2024); Dance It Out Studio hip-hop coach (2020-24); dance exam teacher (2020-24); cultural blue for hip-hop (2021-23); Asia-Pacific Dance Association honours awards (2019-23); Central Academy Certificate of Excellence (2021), Dancer of the Year (2022) and service award (2023); category wins at several National Hip Hop Dance Championships across NZ.

Role models

Mum’s best friend, Nicky Horrell. She’s always been like my second mum, and if I can be half the educator she is, I’ll be very, very happy.

Hopes for the future

To become a primary school teacher, and come back and teach in West Otago one day. It’s a tight wee community.

Sophie Crawford

Sophie Crawford believes in getting out of her comfort zone.

The 17-year-old Blue Mountain College head girl says one of the biggest learning curves for her through school has been growing into more of a ‘‘people person’’.

‘‘Ballet, speech and drama have been huge stepping stones for me. The skills I’ve learnt through these, and related things like performing with the West Otago Theatrical Society, have helped build my confidence significantly, and allowed me to become more of a people person.

‘‘Musical theatre is a very community-centred thing - you all learn together as you go, and can step outside of yourself into a different character for a while.’’

Sitting on local youth councils - and becoming head girl - had provided similar challenges and rewards.

‘‘My big sister, Olivia, raved about youth council, so I gave it a go. You’re always meeting new people, and you get to work together, and delegate, to make a difference in the community. It builds event organising skills.

‘‘Becoming head girl has been a step outside my comfort zone. But it’s helped show me sometimes you just have to toughen up and get stuff done.’’

Hailing from a Waikoikoi farm, it was perhaps no surprise that agribusiness was a favourite subject, and one she wished to pursue beyond school.

‘‘I’m heading to Lincoln to study commerce and agriculture next year.

‘‘I’m ready for it.’’

Achievements

Head girl (2024); NCEA level 1 excellence; merit endorsements in agriculture, mathematics, science, history and geography; Premier scholar and cup for best all-round year 11 student (both 2022); NCEA level 2 merit; merit endorsements in English and agriculture; Top scholar 2023 prize for general excellence in year 12 (2023); ballet grades 1-6 intermediate foundation (2022) and intermediate with distinction (2023); speech and drama grades 1-5 introduction to communication in leadership with honours plus (2022), grade 6 (2023-24); dancer in West Otago Theatrical Society’s Phantom of the Opera (2022) and Mary Poppins (2024); BMC production Olivia (2024); cultural blues speech and drama (2022-23); Duke of Edinburgh award bronze (2021), silver (2022) & gold almost complete (2024); netball (2018-24); kapa haka (2023-24); Lions youth leadership camp (2023); Gore District Youth Council (2019-23), inc. deputy chairwoman (2023); Clutha District Youth Council deputy chairwoman (2024); PB4L three badges; peer support leader, student council rep, breakfast club organiser, performing arts committee, school singing leader, Facebook and newsletter leader, formal organising committee.

Role model

Voices of Hope founder, mental health advocate Jazz Thornton, because she’s helped open the gates to a taboo subject here in NZ.

Hopes for the future

To be a role model for young people in some way.