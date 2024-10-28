The Catlins Area School

Mia Cable

Taking note of life’s natural structures has proven a winning formula for Mia Cable.

Her twin passions of science and competitive marching both rely on focus and precision and, after years of practice, the 17-year-old Catlins Area School student finds the necessary concentration comes easier.

‘‘I’ve done marching since a friend dragged me along to a session when I was 7,’’ Mia said.

‘‘I remember thinking it was very strict, but very cool. Over time I’ve come to enjoy the structure and discipline of marching, and its competitive side.

‘‘There’s a real satisfaction in doing it well.’’

A highlight was performing in front of thousands at an international marching tattoo on Australia’s Gold Coast last year.

‘‘You start with your head down, then lift it up as the music starts, and there are all these people looking at you under bright lights.

‘‘I learnt not to be afraid of the crowd, and simply focus on showing what you know at that moment.’’

A similar degree of focus and dedication applied to her love of science, which shared parallels with marching.

‘‘I love chemistry. There’s a formula and strict rules to it, and it’s fascinating how two unrelated substances can react and form new things. Science is all around us, everywhere in the environment.’’

She planned to study chemistry at the University of Otago next year, with an eventual view to specialising in ‘‘formulation chemistry’’.

‘‘I’d like to look at the pharmaceutical or cosmetic industries, and maybe work in research and development eventually, but we’ll see as my degree progresses.’’

In the meantime she was enjoying her last year at school.

‘‘[Here] they push you to be the best you can. It’s helped me to always aim high.’’

Achievements

Head student (2024); NCEA level 1 & 2 merit endorsement; Deep Thought marine expedition at Otago University (2022); University of Canterbury science summer camp (2023); Otago University Advanced School Sciences Academy (2024); Onyx Militaires U16 marching team: team leader; 6th U16 display team; and one of 30 teams across Australasia chosen to represent New Zealand in the drill dance and marching tattoo held in Australia (all 2023); represented school in volleyball, badminton, football; Future Leaders Academy, Samoa (2024); area schools leadership camp (2024); house captain (2022-24); bus monitor (2020-24); peer support leader (2023-24); PB4L student rep; library prefect.

Role models

Female Nobel Prize winners.

Hopes for the future

Create a new medicine or makeup brand through chemistry.