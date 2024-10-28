Dunstan High School

Eddie Adams

For Eddie Adams, life is simple - train, study, sleep and repeat.

The 18-year-old has his eyes set on representing New Zealand at the Olympics in mountainbiking.

He trains six days a week on top of all of his school work.

He said it was pretty hard to juggle being an athlete and a student.

This year he went on a 10-week excursion to Europe to compete at the Junior World Championships for mountainbiking.

‘‘I had to do school work while I was away and it just means a lot of extra study and not a lot of time to relax.’’

Unfortunately he had a bit of bad luck in Europe, and ended the World Champs with two flat tyres near the end of his race.

‘‘I’d put a lot into that race and at the time it felt like I didn’t get a lot out of it.

‘‘But it happens and it just happened to happen to me.’’

Although he was disappointed, there were still some good things to take away and that made him more focused on next year’s world championships, he said.

‘‘It’s good that you get disappointed because it means that you care.

‘‘You can be disappointed, but you’ve got to move on and get refocused.’’

Looking towards next year, he is trying to figure out a flexible way to do a degree in engineering while focusing on mountainbike racing at the same time.

Achievements

DHS sports committee leader (2024); Mountainbikers of Alexandra committee member; camp leader (2024); Central Otago junior sportsman of the year nominee (2023 and 2024); New Zealand U19 national cross country olympic mountain biking champion (2024); Australian national mountain biking series (2024); U19 Oceania mountain biking championships (2023-24); 1st overall individual Prospector mountain biking stage race (2024); 2nd overall and 1st U19 Goldminer mounting bike race (2024); New Zealand elite U19 road cycling champs (2024); Wakatipu Cycling Club champs (2024); national mountain biking champs (2023); Linger and Die enduro (2023); New Zealand schools mountain biking U20 male overall champion (2023); New Zealand marathon mountain biking champs (2023); 2nd overall Edition Zero gravel race (2023); Melbourne Tour of Gippsland (2023); Brisbane Balmoral (2023); Yunka Junior tour of Southland (2023); DHS sporting excellence for mountain biking (2023); Hillary Challenge team leader (2023); student volunteer army, volunteer track builder for Matangi station; Spirit of Adventure.

Role models

New Zealand mountainbikers Anton Cooper and Sam Gaze.

Hopes for the future

Do everything in his power to go as far as he can in mountainbiking.

Mika Tait

It wasn’t in Mika Tait’s plan to join the choir on the first day of high school.

The 17-year-old was focused on fitting in and trying to make the 1st XI cricket team.

But when his big sister Hannah asked him if he was coming to choir practice after school, he could not say no.

After seeing other boys there, he said he began to settle in and enjoy it.

A few years later, Mika has become a well-rounded individual.

He has a variety of cultural achievements, including playing lead roles in his school’s shows, performing at the Big Sing in Dunedin, as well as playing 1st XI cricket and hockey.

He had to be well organised taking on the responsibility of being head boy this year on top of everything else he has been doing.

‘‘You keep getting lots of opportunities; like my calendar can fill up really quickly.

‘‘You have to turn down some stuff, to do stuff you probably want to do more.’’

As head boy, he said he just tried to be a friendly face around school.

Next year, he is planning on studying computer science and graphic design at either the University of Otago or Victoria University of Wellington.

He is also definitely going to continue dabbling in the arts, whether it is through playing the guitar and making music or performing on stage.

Achievements

Head boy (2024); student council member (2023-24); Clyde theatre group (2024); school choir (2020-24); jazz band (2023-24); arts committee co-leader (2023); Alexandra Musical Society musical (2023); Smokefree Rockquest (2023); Otago cricket emerging Volts squad (2023-24); Otago U17 cricket (2023-24); senior cricket Molyneux cricket club (2023-24); Otago country U17 cricket (2020-24); DHS 1st XI hockey (2021-24); DHS boy’s hockey tournament team (2020-24); NCEA level 2 merit endorsement (2023); DHS contribution to music cup (2022); DHS men’s hockey most valuable player award (2022); school musical (2021); NCEA level 1 excellence endorsement (2022); DHS Blues for hockey, cricket, choir, jazz band and music.

Role models

Parents Shannon and Mark Tait.

Hopes for the future

Having a job where he can be creative.