Mt Aspiring College

Amy Benson

Amy Benson, a year 13 student at Te Kura o Tititea Mount Aspiring College, is a passionate skier who also values her studies.

The 17-year-old wants to focus on her end of year exams in English, Spanish, music, maths, chemistry and physics.

Then she is off to a university - she has not chosen one yet - to continue her studies next year.

‘‘I take a variety of different subjects and enjoy the unique challenges that come from each one.

‘‘The specific subject or content I study is not of the main importance to me,’’ she said.

‘‘Instead, I want to focus on the varied learning experiences I can gain through my studies.

‘‘I believe that expanding my understanding in many different areas is the most valuable venture I can take throughout my high school education.’’

Outside school Amy enjoys skiing and mountainbiking.

‘‘However, completing personal learning outside of the school environment is very important to me.

‘‘This often comes in the form of reading or having an interesting conversation.’’

Achievements

Sustainability committee (2023-24); Classical Chamber Group (2019-24);Senior Jazz Band (2023-24); grade 7 clarinet (2022); attended Espanole Language School(2023); 1st XI hockey (2022-24); competing in New Zealand Free Ride Tour (2020-24); Silver Duke of Edinburgh (2023); participated in E P Snowden Astronomy Camp (2024); NCEA level 1 with excellence (2022); NCEA level 2 with excellence (2023); NCEA level 3 with excellence (2023).

Role model

No role model.

Hopes for the future

I want to continue my studies at university next year.

Josh Moody

A knack for puzzle solving and a love of science meant Josh Moody, 18, has long understood where his studies would take him.

“I have always wanted a career that involves problem solving and variety,” Josh said.

“Combined with my interest in science, I feel that engineering is a natural choice.”

The Mount Aspiring College student said time spent living overseas had given him the opportunity to see different parts of the world, from Africa’s biggest slum to earthquake-damaged villages in Nepal.

“Having these experiences has instilled in me a desire to give back both locally in Aotearoa, but also globally, which is why Canterbury’s diploma of humanitarian engineering appeals to me.”

Josh is looking forward to pursuing a bachelor of engineering with honours at the University of Canterbury next year.

His dream job would be working for the United Nations overseas, using his privilege to help others and make a positive global impact.

Josh always knew he wanted a job he would find rewarding, a goal instilled in him by his parents, Bee and Mike.

“As a kid I have had the joy of watching them do jobs that they both love and feel fulfilled by.”

“His parents' relentless support for all pursuits, big and small, has been a constant source of confidence for him”.

“With the knowledge that regardless of what I choose to do they will have my back, I feel comfortable embracing new opportunities and striving for success.”

An accomplished triathlete, Josh spends his winter keeping motivated through training for races he has planned in the summer.

This season he hopes to compete in the Oceania Triathlon Junior Championships and the elite race at the Oceania Triathlon Cup Wānaka.

Achievements

Head of academic committee (2024,) House leader (2024), NZIBO Silver Certificate (2024), 2nd U19 South Island secondary schools triathlon (2024), 1st U19 Otago secondary schools triathlon (2024), 1st U19 Central Otago cross-country (2024), School highest achiever L3 physics, L2 biology, high achiever L3 English (2023)

Role models

Parents Mike and Bee Moody.

Hopes for the future

Engineering degree and elite triathlon competition.