$104K in grants to youth groups

More than $100,000 has been allocated to the first recipients of the Otago Community Trust’s new Tamariki and Rangatahi Capability Fund.

Trust chief executive Barbara Bridger said the fund was designed to strengthen organisations working with children and young people, providing them additional funding to specifically invest in capability development.

"When we talk about capability development, we are referring to investment in a range of areas which can include professional development, policy reviews, strategic planning activities, enhancing evaluation frameworks, and in some instances, cultural capability development."

Fourteen organisations received grants totalling nearly $104,500.

Tamariki and Rangatahi Capability Fund grants recipients: Alexandra Sticks n Stones Inc ($10,000); Journeys Charitable Trust ($2255); Alexandra and Districts Youth Trust ($1083); Dunedin Creative Arts Trust Artsenta ($10,000); Presbyterian Support Otago ($8364); Te Hou Ora Otepoti Inc ($10,000); Adventure Development Ltd ($9000); Dunedin Community Care Trust ($10,000); Dunedin Inspired Faith Church ($8000); Aroha Ki Te Tamariki ($10,000); Otago Youth Wellness Trust ($6740); Otago Royal New Zealand Plunket Trust ($3800); Te Whanau Tupu Ngatahi o Aotearoa ($7850); Wanaka Kahu Youth Trust ($7406).