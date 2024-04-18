13-year-old nabbed after car break-in

Two Dunedin youths allegedly attempting to steal a vehicle were caught in the act by the car owner early this morning.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the Mazda Demio's owner spotted their vehicle had a broken window and its ignition had been tampered with around 1am.

The owner saw a pair of teenagers, aged 13 and 15, walking away on Corstorphine Rd.

Police located the pair on the side of the road.

The 13-year-old was referred to Youth Aid and the 15-year-old was returned back to her caregivers as she was a bystander during the incident, Snr Sgt Bond said.

