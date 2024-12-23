14-year-old crashes parents' ute

An unsecured rifle was allegedly found by police after a Dunedin youth crashed his parents' Toyota Hilux, police say.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin said at 2pm on Saturday a 14-year-old male went for a drive in his family's Toyota Hilux ute along Centre Rd.

He then crashed at the intersection of Henley-Berwick Rd and Centre Rd, prompting a police call out.

An unsecured rifle was discovered in the vehicle after the crash. The rifle belonged to the boy’s father.

The 14-year-old was transferred to Dunedin Hospital with concerns about a concussion and a sore head.

He was referred to youth aid and the police planned to follow up with the father.