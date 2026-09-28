Council contractors discovered a segment of bluestone paving possibly dating to the 1870s during work on Albany St. Photo: Supplied

A section of recently uncovered Dunedin paving estimated to be more than 150 years old may find a future use in council projects.

Dunedin City Council transport senior project manager Susil Gunathilake said contractors discovered a segment of bluestone channelling in Albany St, near the University of Otago, during construction and repaving work last month.

The bricks’ removal, which concluded on Friday, was supervised by Heritage New Zealand officials, who recorded the number of bricks and their condition and location.

“The infrastructure, which would have originally abutted stone kerbing, was located within the Hyde and Albany St intersection and was likely installed during the 1870s when most of the central city’s stone kerbing and channelling was completed,” he said.

Dunedin City Council contractors work on Albany St upgrades. Photo: Peter McIntosh

Heritage New Zealand and the council’s archaeological consultants, New Zealand Heritage Properties, were contacted when the stone was discovered.

Mr Gunathilake said retaining the paving was considered but it was not possible in this case.

A council spokeswoman said the bricks had been stored in a council storage facility for future use.

Ongoing work in Albany St is intended to provide a safe walking and cycling connection between the shared Te Aka Ōtākou harbour path, Dunedin’s tertiary area and the CBD. It has been timed to align with the resealing of Albany St.

ruby.shaw@odt.co.nz