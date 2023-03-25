$5 million contour channel improvement under way

Heavy machinery is used in the lower Taieri area where floodbank reconstruction is under way. Photo: supplied

The Otago Regional Council and central government have teamed up to give a Taieri floodbank a $5 million upgrade.

The upgrade work will be done on a contour channel which provides flood protection and a water course to the Waipori pump station, protecting 7300ha of highly productive agricultural land surrounding communities and the Dunedin International Airport at risk from flooding in high rainfall events.

Council project delivery team leader Brett Paterson said use of the contour channel floodbank goes back more than a century, as it was originally constructed in the early 1900s.

The upgrade consisted of reconstructing a 2.4km section of the floodbank and bridge upgrades within the section.

The work would bring the channel up to present-day construction standards by improving the resilience to the floodbank.

The upgrade was part of the council’s climate resilience programme.

A map shows the Lower Taieri Flood Protection Scheme and East and West Taieri Drainage Schemes, including the Contour Channel where a $5 million upgrade is under way. Image: supplied

The work was tendered last October and got under way in January; it was set to be staged with construction taking place during the summers between 2023 and 2025. Mr Paterson said the work was scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Engineering manager Michelle Mifflin said the bill would be picked up by the council and the Government, through the Kānoa — the Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit within the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

The ministry pitched in with $3.2 million and the council covered the remaining $1.8 million.

This funding was a part of the Government’s budget which included $210 million for climate resilience and flood protection projects across New Zealand.

Ms Mifflin said the climate resilience programme was an important funding boost to key infrastructural projects for Otago.

The region had seven flood schemes to protect about 43,000ha, which included 218km of flood banks, 14 pumping stations, 55 bridges and other assets, the council said.

