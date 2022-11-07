50th anniversary Taieri Tour proves popular

Vintage Vehicles dazzled Dunedin car enthusiasts when they took to the roads on Saturday in a showcase celebrating the 50th Taieri Tour.

Every year on the first weekend of November the members of the Otago Vintage Car Club embark on the annual Taieri Tour, where the old cars come out into the sunshine, are put on display, and some taken for a spin.

This year, the club embarked on a drive where they took the cars from Forbury Rd out to Outram Domain, where the public could then view the vehicles.

Participants in the Vintage car club 50th Taieri Tour have some lunch next to their cars in Outram.

Club member Neil Hodgkin brought out his grey 1954 Humber Supersnipe for the tour.

"I’ve been a member for over 20 years now and it still amazes me what comes out of people’s garages," he said.

He would be picking up his wife and his granddaughter on the journey and was "under strict instruction" from the young girl to show off the car.

He said his car was "pretty special" to him, as it had once belonged to his father, and he was stoked to be a part of the tour.

Ex -fireman Errol Thompson stands beside a 1956 Dennis F8 Rolls Royce fire engine owned by the Restoration Society, on display at Outram during the Vintage car club 50th Taieri Tour on Saturday. PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON

Alongside some of the more conventional vehicles sat an original Dunedin Fire Service truck, a 1956 Dennis F8, which was brought by the Dunedin Fire Brigade Restoration Society.

Society members Clare Munro-West and retired firefighter Errol Thompson demonstrated how the fire truck was fully operational, including, literally, all the bells and whistles, such as the siren.

Mr Thompson said he had originally taken trucks like the one on display out when he was an operational firefighter between 1970 and 1986.

The society owned 18 other historical trucks, all once used in the Dunedin area.

"That's what makes them unique — this is where they started," he said.

Phill and Sally Boult, of Dunedin, all set to drive their 1930 Studebaker Dictator.

He said the Dunedin society had more road-worthy historical fire engines than anywhere else in the country, and he was one of 10 people able to drive the trucks.

Ms Munro-West had grown up in fire stations, so was perfectly familiar with the old truck.

She said the Dennis F8 truck had a six cylinder engine, which helped up the hills, but it weighed more than five tonnes without water.

Otago Vintage Car Club chairman Mark Wilkinson said the display of about 120 cars was a cross-section of what the club did.

He said new members were encouraged to join in the fun, and it did not matter if they were not considered a "veteran vehicle".

"We don’t preserve the idea of classical cars, we preserve the history," he said.

Des and Robyn Gray head out in a red 1936 Chevrolet at the start of the Vintage car club 50th Taieri Tour.

Any cars manufactured before December 31, 1991, were eligible for the club.

Mr Wilkinson was pleased with the turnout of cars, as he had only expected about 40 cars to join them on the cruise.

