Accused rescue chopper thief keeps identity secret

A man who allegedly stole life-saving medicine from a Dunedin rescue helicopter can keep his identity a secret after he “played ball” with the court process.

The 31-year-old man appeared by video link from custody in the Dunedin District court today.

Mental-health reports were previously ordered but were yet to be completed.

Judge David Robinson remanded the defendant to appear again next month.

The defendant sat in silence for much of the hearing - a vastly different approach to his last appearance where he advanced a “sovereign citizen” argument.

Judge Robinson asked him if he had grounds for the order suppressing his name to continue.

The defendant thought about it for some time, but then argued the order should stay in place because his mental health status was still being investigated, the case is high-profile and the parties involved may not have had adequate time to examine the matters before the court.

The judge commended the defendant for his “rational, well resonated argument” and continued the suppression order.

“When you play ball the system actually works,” the judge said.

“Have a think about that and work with us, not against us as the process continues.”

The judge noted if there were not significant mental health concerns at the next hearing, then he anticipated the order would lapse.

Court documents say the man is alleged to have burgled the Taieri Airport yard incident, 2 Degrees in George St and another Dunedin address on January 12.

On that day he allegedly unlawfully took a vehicle and was also charged with stealing $810 of gear from Rebel Sports Dunedin on January 7 as well as unlawfully taking a Queenstown Cleaners Ltd van on January 10.

He is also accused of dishonestly taking a cleaning company’s Mazda van on New Year’s Eve.

On January 16, the day of the defendant’s original arrest, he is accused of failing to supply identifying details to police and resisting a constable

Earlier this year, Helicopters Otago chief executive Graeme Gale said he was "absolutely thrilled" about the quick arrest.

He had earlier offered a $10,000 reward following the incident but acknowledged it might not have been a factor in the arrest.

