Alan hand-made signs of his time

Dunedin man Alan Rohtmets (70) sits on an old hydraulic press which he recalls arriving at Williams Signs, then called Crystal Plastics, when he began working there 57 years ago. PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN

Alan Rohtmets has had one job his whole life.

He began his career in sign making to earn some pocket money when he was 13 years old at Crystal Plastics, which amalgamated into Williams Signs in 1996 and has been there ever since.

That was until Tuesday this week, when Mr Rohtmets (70) retired.

"I was supposed to retire five years ago, but I just carried on," he said.

Only one day into retirement, he had finally taken the plastic off a fishing rod he bought when he was 65.

He was also looking forwards to getting more use out of the new golf clubs he bought at the same time, which had been used just once.

When asked if he was looking forward to retirement he said, "Yes and no".

"Covid put a dampener on things, but I have got used to living quietly."

As for why Mr Rohtmets stayed at Williams Signs for 57 years, that was largely due to the people, he said.

"There is a good crew here."

In his earlier years, every sign in town was made by Crystal Plastics and Williams Plastics.

"I would walk through town and think, ‘I made that sign’."

After spending his first three years sweeping the workshop floors and working in the school holidays, he was brought on full time.

"It was 1963, money was scarce those days."

Mr Rohtmets saw many changes during his time with the company.

He saw staff come and go, and the materials and equipment to make the signs change many times.

He recalled the arrival of a new hydraulic press that still sits in the workshop, in Carroll St, but is now considered an old-school machine.

Hand-cutting signs was no longer necessary and computer-controlled machines had taken over much of the processes.

The oldest gear he used up until retirement was a buffer and drill.

