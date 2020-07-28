Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Albatross chick in need of a name

    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Department of Conservation ranger Sharyn Broni with Royal Cam chick. Photo: DOC
    Department of Conservation ranger Sharyn Broni with Royal Cam chick. Photo: DOC
    A toroa/northern royal albatross chick that gained a global audience via livestream is in need of a name before she takes flight.

    The bird has been viewed at least 1.6 million times since hatching in January at Otago's Pukekura/Taiaroa Head.

    The Department of Conservation (DOC) is this week running a competition to name the toroa before she fledges in September and flies 9000km across the Pacific Ocean to feed near South America.

    People from 51 countries have watched the chick around the clock as she's been cared for by her devoted parents and grown from a round fluffball to a 9kg adolescent, DOC biodiversity ranger Sharyn Broni said.

    The Covid-19 lockdown saw a big jump in people watching and commenting.

    "The chick's dad went missing for over a month and viewers were very worried. Luckily, he finally returned, slightly injured, to resume feeding the chick and viewers were overjoyed," Broni said.

    The northern royal albatross face a range of threats and challenges including the effect of fishing and plastic and the growing impact of climate change on ocean temperatures and feeding grounds.

    In December last year, the Royal Cam live stream joined New York's Cornell University/Cornell Lab of Ornithology's global network of live bird cameras, giving 20 million annual viewers a chance to learn more about the plight of albatross.

    The competition theme is celebrating connections, which DOC says is fitting for a chick that has attracted an international audience.

    The competition closes on Sunday August 2 at 11.59pm and a shortlist of five names will go to a public vote on August 19.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter