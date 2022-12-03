Albatross float grounded as wingspan too wide

The giant albatross float has been grounded for this year’s Dunedin Santa Parade after organisers discovered its giant wings will not fit between poles in the newly developed section of George St.

Organiser Thomas Dodds said the popular float would not be in this year’s parade because the pedestrianised stretch of George St, between Moray Pl and the Octagon, was too narrow.

"It’s always disappointing to leave a float out, but what can you do? ... We have to take things as they are and work around the environment."

The Dunedin Santa Parade Trust would not be disposing of the float, he said.

Rather, it would work out if it was possible to "clip" the wings to make them fit for future parades.

The giant albatross float will not be gliding down George St in this year’s Dunedin Santa Parade because its wings will not fit through the newly developed section near the Octagon. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Because the event was postponed last year due to Covid, there had been a rush to prepare the floats for this year and they had run out of time to see if the wings could be clipped for the event.

Despite the absence of the albatross, there would still be about 80 floats in this year’s parade, Mr Dodds said.

"It’ll be great to see the kids smiling again."

The parade starts at the intersection of Regent St and George St at 3pm tomorrow, and will travel through the Octagon before finishing by the First Church in Moray Pl.

If weather is inclement, a cancellation notice will be issued about 10am tomorrow.