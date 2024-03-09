All sorts found in book stacks

It was organised chaos in South Dunedin yesterday as book-lovers flocked to get in first to the Regent Theatre 24 Hour Book Sale.

The annual book sale opened its doors at 10am, and by 11am the Edgar Centre was packed to the rafters with bookworms after a good deal.

Keen reader Jamie Wigley gets stuck into the stacks of books his mum is helping collect and buy to donate to the Dunedin Rudolf Steiner School in Maia. PHOTOS: PETER MCINTOSH

Two parents whose children attend the Rudolf Steiner school in Maia, Jenny Wigley and Jenny Pentelow, were hunting the stacks for books to help them restock their school’s library.

Ms Wigley said they were looking for "children’s books, non-fiction, things for years 2 and 3, and some more for the after-school care they have there".

"Their library’s looking a bit tired and the kids are getting a little bored of the books, so here we are."

Dunedin resident Robby Rutschmann was sent to the book festival to pick up as many books on knitting as he could find but he still managed to pick up a few New Zealand travel guides for himself.

The two, along with Ms Wigley’s 3-year-old, Jamie, were sorting the books into stacks dependant on what age they were for, and Jamie helped the pair by testing out the wares.

"He’s slowly going through the stack."

Slowly sifting through the foreign languages section was Dunedin resident Ana van Os, who was looking for her next challenge in her goal to learn Japanese.

Dunedin resident Ana Van Os on the hunt for some interesting books written in Japanese to help with her years-long studying of the language.

"I’ve found a few books in Japanese, but they’ve all been above my reading level at this stage."

Ms van Os had formally been studying Japanese for three years, but had tinkered around with it for many years before that.

"Last year, I bought a bunch of Japanese books here, but I realised I could only sort of read them, but it was such slow going, it was a lot of looking up difficult Kanji [Chinese characters used in the writing of Japanese]."

Dunedin resident David Ferguson holds his huge haul of books about Harley Davidsons, Formula One and vintage cars.

Sitting in the chairs beaming about his haul was Dunedin resident David Ferguson, who had a large collection of Harley-Davidson, Formula One and vintage car books sitting next to him on the seat.

"I got all of these in the first two minutes when I walked through the door.

"I figured out where they were kept last year and made a beeline straight to them."

Rows of books were being sifted through, frantically by some, and leisurely by others, at the Regent Theatre 24 Hour Book Sale in the Edgar Centre yesterday.

The heavy stack of 17 books would be going home with him — but he did admit he may have to get a taxi to his car.

"It’s so busy here, my car is parked about two miles away, if I spot someone I know I may bother them for a lift.

"But this event here is great value for money and these books never age — they’re a part of history."

