Ammo find sparks lockdown at Port Otago

Port of Otago. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A specialist police unit was dispatched and Port Otago was in lockdown for several hours yesterday after ammunition of an unknown origin was discovered.

A police spokeswoman said they were called at 1.55pm after "ordnance", also known as ammunition, was found at the port.

By 2.52pm, Port Otago had been fully evacuated.

Specialist teams were called in to recover the items and at 9pm they successfully removed them from the premises.

The spokeswoman said the ordnance was successfully destroyed.

laine.priestley@odt.co.nz