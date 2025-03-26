Angry Aussie siblings booted from hotel over mattress demands

The tourists demanded a firm mattress for the bed, and were shown multiple rooms at the hotel. Photo: Getty Images

A couple of Australian tourists caused such a stir at a Dunedin hotel in their search for a ‘‘firm mattress’’ that police were called.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said both the tourists and hotel staff called police last night after staff showed them room after room but failed to satisfy the pair.

‘‘They demanded a firm mattress for the bed, and were shown multiple rooms at the hotel, but claimed none were up to their standard,’’ Sgt Lee said.

Police arrived at the Princes St hotel about 10.30pm and the tourists claimed they were assaulted, he said.

Upon investigation there was no sign of an assault, he said.

The pair, a 60-year-old male and a 52-year-old female, understood to be brother and sister, were asked to leave the hotel by staff ‘‘multiple times’’ due to their behaviour.

‘‘The tourists refused, and they started filming the staff members and the interaction.

‘‘They started following them around and putting the camera in their faces.’’

While the pair initially denied filming, inquiries showed that they had deleted multiple videos they had taken, Sgt Lee said.

Further, there were ‘‘no assaults’’ in the short videos they had kept on their phone.

The pair had been shown room after room for 45 minutes and when they asked for one of the mattresses to be flipped, staff called the manager who asked them to leave.

And they refused.

Police left the pair to find other accommodation for the night, Sgt Lee said.