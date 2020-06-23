Apology after power cut runs over time

A planned power outage in the Balmacewen area of Dunedin ran over time by more than 90 minutes today.

The outage was planned for 9am until 4.30pm but power was restored to customers at 6.06pm, an Aurora Energy spokeswoman said.

The job was to change six poles and install a new high-voltage switch.

This should enable the company to reduce the impact of future planned outages and restore services more quickly.

‘‘We are currently working with the contractor to better understand why this outage ran over time,’’ the spokeswoman said.

About 270 customers were affected.

The company apologised for the inconvenience.