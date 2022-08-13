Architecture awards for 17 projects

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
An aluminium-clad home, a hospitality facility, a hospital and a beachside crib have all taken top honours at the Southern Architecture Awards.
A total of 17 projects received a Te Kahui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects Southern Architecture Award at the ceremony in Arrowtown yesterday, and six projects also received Resene Colour Awards.
Southern jury convener Barry Condon of Condon Scott Architects said the judges had an incredible selection of quality projects.
“There was a very fine line separating winners, with a high level of technical complexity and careful attention to detail across projects in all categories," he said.
"Every surface, colour and material choice is deliberate, exact, surprising and inspiring."
"Refined metalwork detailing, art gallery walkways and clever pockets of landscaping contribute to an undeniably special experience for guests."
"It is a technically complex building that is highly functional, efficient and informed by a high level of attention given to user experience throughout."
"Delightful design details in the form of lighting and colour elements give this home its own personality, resulting in a dynamic and family-focused holiday home."
Staff Reporter