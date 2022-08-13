Architecture awards for 17 projects

An aluminium-clad home, a hospitality facility, a hospital and a beachside crib have all taken top honours at the Southern Architecture Awards.

A total of 17 projects received a Te Kahui Whaihanga New Zealand Institute of Architects Southern Architecture Award at the ceremony in Arrowtown yesterday, and six projects also received Resene Colour Awards.

Southern jury convener Barry Condon of Condon Scott Architects said the judges had an incredible selection of quality projects.

“There was a very fine line separating winners, with a high level of technical complexity and careful attention to detail across projects in all categories," he said.

Dunedin’s Cliff’s Road House by bell + co architecture and Saunders Architecture. PHOTO: NICK BEADLE

In the housing category, Dunedin’s Cliffs Road House by bell + co architecture and Saunders Architecture impressed judges with its austere aluminium exterior.

"Every surface, colour and material choice is deliberate, exact, surprising and inspiring."

EBB Dunedin by Gary Todd Architecture. PHOTO: SAM HARTNETT

In the hospitality category, the concept hotel EBB Dunedin by Gary Todd Architecture was praised as a combination of art and architecture.

"Refined metalwork detailing, art gallery walkways and clever pockets of landscaping contribute to an undeniably special experience for guests."

Southern Cross Central Lakes Hospital by Warren and Mahoney Architects. PHOTO: SIMON DEVITT PHOTOGRAPHER

Southern Cross Central Lakes Hospital by Warren and Mahoney Architects was awarded in the public architecture category. The judges felt a generous and humane spirit drove this health-care project.

"It is a technically complex building that is highly functional, efficient and informed by a high level of attention given to user experience throughout."

Karitane Crib by First Light Studio. PHOTO: ANDY SPAIN PHOTOGRAPHY

In the small project architecture category, Karitane Crib by First Light Studio was praised as taking the idea of outdoor living to a new level.

"Delightful design details in the form of lighting and colour elements give this home its own personality, resulting in a dynamic and family-focused holiday home."

Staff Reporter