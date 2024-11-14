Armed police called to Brockville

Police including members of the AOS were called to Turnbull St this morning. PHOTO: TIM SCOTT

Police including the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) flooded a street in the Dunedin suburb of Brockville this morning.

Seven police vehicles could be seen in Turnbull St and motorists were being turned away from parts of it.

A police van could be seen leaving about 10.10am and about 10 minutes later most of the police had gone.

Some officers were seen inside a property on the street.

PHOTO: TIM SCOTT

A police spokeswoman said the incident was a pre-planned warrant to locate a person of interest.

However, the person was not at the property and inquiries were ongoing.

Members of the AOS assisted as precaution, she said.