Thursday, 14 November 2024

Armed police called to Brockville

    By Tim Scott
    Police including members of the AOS were called to Turnbull St this morning. PHOTO: TIM SCOTT
    Police including the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) flooded a street in the Dunedin suburb of Brockville this morning. 

    Seven police vehicles could be seen in Turnbull St and motorists were being turned away from parts of it. 

    A police van could be seen leaving about 10.10am and about 10 minutes later most of the police had gone. 

    Some officers were seen inside a property on the street.

    A police spokeswoman said the incident was a pre-planned warrant to locate a person of interest. 

    However, the person was not at the property and inquiries were ongoing. 

    Members of the AOS assisted as precaution, she said. 

     

     

     

