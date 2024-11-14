Armed police called to Brockville

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Police including the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) flooded a street in the Dunedin suburb of Brockville this morning.
Seven police vehicles could be seen in Turnbull St and motorists were being turned away from parts of it.
A police van could be seen leaving about 10.10am and about 10 minutes later most of the police had gone.
Some officers were seen inside a property on the street.
A police spokeswoman said the incident was a pre-planned warrant to locate a person of interest.
However, the person was not at the property and inquiries were ongoing.
Members of the AOS assisted as precaution, she said.