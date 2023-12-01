Armed police swarm Dunedin street

Armed police attended a firearms incident in Marama St, Musselburgh, this morning. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A man wielding an imitation firearm caused an armed police callout to a Dunedin street today.

A police spokeswoman said Dunedin police were called to Marama St in Musselburgh at 11.30am following reports of a man holding a pistol while inside a vehicle.

Armed police attended the incident as a precaution, the spokeswoman said.

The 32-year-old man was taken into custody and the pistol was discovered to be an imitation firearm.

He was arrested and charged with unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm.

