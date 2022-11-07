Array of rubbish amassed in bush clean-up

Organiser Antonia Wood and her children William (6) and Sophie Macknight (3) take part in a Logan Park rubbish clean-up on Saturday. PHOTOS: LINDA ROBERTSON

Cassette tapes, a whole mattress and a kettle were among the fascinating items found by team members, who spent their Saturday cleaning up the bush around Logan Park High School.

Plogging Dunedin founder and event organiser Antonia Wood brought her children William and Sophie Macknight so they could understand the importance of keeping the environment clean.

She said about 30 people had joined to help remove refuse from the area, and bags upon bags were piled up as the team organised its collection.

Dunedin Orienteering, the Ravensbourne Sea Scouts, Keep Dunedin Beautiful and Plogging Otepoti were among the groups involved in the clean-up effort.

Ms Wood said she had started collecting rubbish while she was out on a daily run, and when she started doing research online she came across "plogging".

Plogging is a combination of jogging and picking up litter.

Volunteers (from left) Ann Bixley, Frances Perry, Kate Moss-Mason and Kelly Nooy take bags of rubbish back to the sorting area after cleaning up the area around Logan Park on Saturday.

Originating in Sweden, it combines the Swedish "plocka upp" (to pick up) and "jogga" (to jog) to create a whole new environmental activity.

Ms Wood said it was really encouraging to see so many people getting on board with the clean-up effort, but what her team had collected was a "fraction" of the problem in Dunedin.

"It was ’scusting," her daughter Sophie said.

The purpose of the clean-up was both to sort out part of the temporary problem and create awareness of the rubbish situation in Dunedin, Ms Wood said.

"It’s everywhere, it was on the gutters on either side of the road and loads in the bush," she said.

Despite a big day helping the planet, volunteers and the children were still smiling as they wrapped up and sorted the items into rubbish and recyclables.

In appreciation of their efforts, Sophie and her brother William were given some chocolates.